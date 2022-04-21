Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Ranchers participate in Texas Longhorn Cattle Auction

Ranchers participate in the 79th annual Texas Longhorn Cattle Auction.
Ranchers participate in the 79th annual Texas Longhorn Cattle Auction.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge held their 79th annual Texas Longhorn Cattle Auction at the Apache Auction Market Thursday afternoon.

Ranchers from across Texoma were rounded up for the chance to bid on around 40 Longhorns, adult cows and calves.

All the animals are registered with the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America.

The Auction is held every year to help the refuge conserve, protect and enhance their wildlife habitat, in accordance with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s conservation mission.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Public Schools Police Department arrest Larry Harris after drugs are found at MacArthur...
Local school janitor arrested on drug charges
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting
According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck
OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee
One person is flown to Oklahoma City after structure fire on Ozmun Avenue.
Victim suffers 'severe' burns in Lawton house fire

Latest News

Tucker leads Ike boys to Senior Night win over Elgin
MacArthur's Nadia Smith signs with Allen Community College
David Ware's jury is selected in murder case.
Officer who was shot at testifies in Tulsa murder trial
Aaron Fowler dies in Hawaii in training exercise.
Oklahoma service member dies training in Hawaii
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather danger, strong winds, and possible severe storms - oh my!