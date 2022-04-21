Ranchers participate in Texas Longhorn Cattle Auction

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge held their 79th annual Texas Longhorn Cattle Auction at the Apache Auction Market Thursday afternoon.

Ranchers from across Texoma were rounded up for the chance to bid on around 40 Longhorns, adult cows and calves.

All the animals are registered with the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America.

The Auction is held every year to help the refuge conserve, protect and enhance their wildlife habitat, in accordance with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s conservation mission.

