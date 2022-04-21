Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting

Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton teen charged in connection to a deadly shooting from last year has been found guilty.

Prayeon Jackson pleaded guilty to First Degree Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Errick Berry.

In July 2021, Jackson shot Berry in the head while the two were with a group at a Lawton apartment complex.

Jackson’s sentencing was continued to September, and he has been placed in the custody of juvenile affairs.

The district attorney recommended that Jackson serve 25 years with the Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck
Tijuana Johnson faces several charges after she left her kids in a hot car.
Lawton woman charged with child neglect
OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee
Jalonni Blackshear, 33, was taken into custody in New York earlier Wednesday.
Double homicide suspect with Lawton connections arrested in New York

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Dry line and cold front keeps rain chances alive throughout the weekend
God's Chosen Ministries helps people transition after incarceration.
God’s Chosen Ministries hosts Thinking Forward to Reentry event
Comanche Nation cleans adopted street for Earth Day.
Comanche Nation cleans up for Earth Day
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell will visit Duncan for the 34th annual Lieutenant Governor Turkey Hunt.
Lieutenant Governor’s Turkey Hunt begins Wednesday