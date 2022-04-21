Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton teen charged in connection to a deadly shooting from last year has been found guilty.

Prayeon Jackson pleaded guilty to First Degree Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Errick Berry.

In July 2021, Jackson shot Berry in the head while the two were with a group at a Lawton apartment complex.

Jackson’s sentencing was continued to September, and he has been placed in the custody of juvenile affairs.

The district attorney recommended that Jackson serve 25 years with the Department of Corrections.

