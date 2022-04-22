7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible over the weekend - Download the First Alert 7 Weather App

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with the chance for isolated storms mainly for areas west of HW-183. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s and winds will be strong out of the south at 20-25 mph with higher wind gusts.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, partly sunny with highs warming into the mid 80s. Storms will develop along and ahead of an approaching cold front mainly around and after sunset. As the low-level jet strengthens during the evening scattered strong-to-severe storms will be possible. The main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out east of an Anadarko-Lawton-Wichita Falls line. Expect critical fire weather conditions for areas west of a New Cordell-Altus line. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Relative humidity will be as low as 8-15% for areas under a critical fire weather danger.

On Sunday, showers and storms will gradually increase in coverage into the afternoon and evening. The will be a localized flooding threat for eastern counties of northwest Texas. While storms won’t be as impressive as Saturday, isolated strong-to-severe storms are still possible.

A few lingering showers are not out of the question throughout Monday morning with skies becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Temperatures will be below average with highs topping upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will relax by Tuesday as the gradual warming trend returns.

