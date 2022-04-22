Cameron University announces dates for graduation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - About 800 Cameron University students will walk the stage during 2022 Commencement.

Twin ceremonies, due to COVID-19 regulations, are planned for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7, at Cameron Stadium.

Graduates’ degree fields will determine which ceremony they will attend.

The events are open to the public and will conclude with a traditional fireworks display.

Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy, a 1996 military graduate of Cameron, will deliver the Commencement address.

Rampy is one of 19 Aggie alumni who have attained the rank of general officer in the U.S. Armed Forces.

For family and friends unable to attend Commencement, Cameron has arranged for both ceremonies to be livestreamed via the Oklahoma Sports Network and the university’s YouTube channel.

Answers to most Commencement questions, including how to access the livestream broadcast, can be found at www.cameron.edu/commencement.

