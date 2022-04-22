Cameron University receives Earth Day tree donation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the Lawton Northeast Lions Club, along with it’s on-line branch, took the time on to celebrate Earth Day by donating trees.

The group donated two Eastern Redbud trees to Cameron University on Friday, April 22. The event is a tradition they started over 11 years ago.

The winds have caused them to loose a few trees through the years, but they have eight trees growing at the university.

Now they leave the planting to the experts, in hopes the trees will continue to stand for years to come.

”It beautifies the area,” Joe Wotring, a member, said. “Trees cleans the environment, and we want to contribute to helping the environment, as oppose to trashing it.”

The club said they enjoy donating a tree each year and the tree is not only a gift for Earth Day, but a thank you to Cameron for preparing the next generation to take on the world.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.