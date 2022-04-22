Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LAAS celebrates Month of the Military Child

By Mandy Richardson and Xavier McClure
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences held a celebration Friday, to bring Month of the Military Child to a close, gathering all the students to support their military classmates.

The “Purple Up” celebration was the culmination of multiple events through the month in celebration and honor of military children.

Students, teachers and faculty sang songs, told stories, and recognized these students.

While also shedding light on the struggles of having parents in the military.

Selah Wolford, a student with the Lawton Academy, said living with a parent in the military is difficult, but the most rewarding part is when they return.

”The two most difficult things about being a military child is constantly moving and their deployment,” Wolford said. “The deployment is like the hardest thing ever, sometimes you have to go for nine months straight, but the best part is when they come back and see them in the bus waiting there. My mom always starts crying whenever that happens. Cause she just see the bus with my dad in it, and he runs towards us, and someone’s always video taping it, and it’s just like so good.”

Lawton Academy hopes each child feels uplifted with the knowledge their school and community support them.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Public Schools Police Department arrest Larry Harris after drugs are found at MacArthur...
Local school janitor arrested on drug charges
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting
One person is flown to Oklahoma City after structure fire on Ozmun Avenue.
Victim suffers 'severe' burns in Lawton house fire
According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck
OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible over the weekend - Download the First Alert 7 Weather App
Washington Elementary students create crafts for Earth Day on April 22.
Local elementary, C3 Car Club celebrate Earth Day
Lawton Northeast Lions Club donates a tree to Cameron University in honor of Earth Day.
Cameron University receives Earth Day tree donation
Artists complete Cameron University sculpture on April 22.
Sculpture of Cameron University professor completed