LAAS celebrates Month of the Military Child

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences held a celebration Friday, to bring Month of the Military Child to a close, gathering all the students to support their military classmates.

The “Purple Up” celebration was the culmination of multiple events through the month in celebration and honor of military children.

Students, teachers and faculty sang songs, told stories, and recognized these students.

While also shedding light on the struggles of having parents in the military.

Selah Wolford, a student with the Lawton Academy, said living with a parent in the military is difficult, but the most rewarding part is when they return.

”The two most difficult things about being a military child is constantly moving and their deployment,” Wolford said. “The deployment is like the hardest thing ever, sometimes you have to go for nine months straight, but the best part is when they come back and see them in the bus waiting there. My mom always starts crying whenever that happens. Cause she just see the bus with my dad in it, and he runs towards us, and someone’s always video taping it, and it’s just like so good.”

Lawton Academy hopes each child feels uplifted with the knowledge their school and community support them.

