Lawton High School drama hits the stage

Lawton High School presents their drama production of "How to Kiss a Girl."
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School will host a drama production, “How to Kiss a Girl,” next week.

The show will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 in the LHS Auditorium.

A second show will be performed on April 28 in the morning for students.

Tickets will be sold to students for $2.

The production is a short comedy by Wade Bradford and is based on a tweet by Leslie Kenner.

