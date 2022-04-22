Lawton High School drama hits the stage
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School will host a drama production, “How to Kiss a Girl,” next week.
The show will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 in the LHS Auditorium.
A second show will be performed on April 28 in the morning for students.
Tickets will be sold to students for $2.
The production is a short comedy by Wade Bradford and is based on a tweet by Leslie Kenner.
