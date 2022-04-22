Lawton High School drama hits the stage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School will host a drama production, “How to Kiss a Girl,” next week.

The show will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 in the LHS Auditorium.

A second show will be performed on April 28 in the morning for students.

Tickets will be sold to students for $2.

The production is a short comedy by Wade Bradford and is based on a tweet by Leslie Kenner.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.