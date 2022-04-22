Lawton Police Department warns of Bitcoin scam

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department wants resident to be aware of a new scam that is circulating the area.

LPD has received multiple reports of scammers calling residents asking them to remove funds from their bank account and deposit them into a Bitcoin ATM.

The scammer often poses as a representative from a bank or someone from an employer’s corporate office.

LPD is focused on making sure residents are prepared to handle scams across the area.

Public Information Andrew Grubbs gave pointers on how to handle dishonest callers.

”Well, if their not sure if it is a scam or not, ask for a call back number,” he said. “A lot of times, these people are using what we call ‘spoof’ numbers where it will appear to come from Lawton, Oklahoma, when really it’s from a different state all together. If you ask for a call back number a lot of times, they will not give you one, and not want to give you one. Because they don’t want to have the real number given out.”

LPD said if anyone has been contacted by or given money to someone, and they believe it may be related to this scam, to contact the department.

Questions and anonymous tips can be sent to 580-581-3270.

