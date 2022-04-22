Local elementary, C3 Car Club celebrate Earth Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students from Washington Elementary spent the day planting flowers and learning more about the environment for Earth Day.

Students at the elementary are virtual, so they took to the dirt today for some up close and personal face to environment action.

The event was all thanks to the C3′s Car Club Chapter here in Lawton, who donated all the flowers and soil to ensure every child went home with a flower.

Kellin Banks, the president of the C3 Car Club Lawton, said he wants the club to be involved in the community.

“One thing has C3 Car Club as a whole here in Lawton, we try to get involved with the community, we want to be more than just a car club,” he said.

Banks said the club enjoys taking the time to be involved with students and teaching them about taking care of the Earth.

