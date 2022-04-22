Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Local elementary, C3 Car Club celebrate Earth Day

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students from Washington Elementary spent the day planting flowers and learning more about the environment for Earth Day.

Students at the elementary are virtual, so they took to the dirt today for some up close and personal face to environment action.

The event was all thanks to the C3′s Car Club Chapter here in Lawton, who donated all the flowers and soil to ensure every child went home with a flower.

Kellin Banks, the president of the C3 Car Club Lawton, said he wants the club to be involved in the community.

“One thing has C3 Car Club as a whole here in Lawton, we try to get involved with the community, we want to be more than just a car club,” he said.

Banks said the club enjoys taking the time to be involved with students and teaching them about taking care of the Earth.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Public Schools Police Department arrest Larry Harris after drugs are found at MacArthur...
Local school janitor arrested on drug charges
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting
One person is flown to Oklahoma City after structure fire on Ozmun Avenue.
Victim suffers 'severe' burns in Lawton house fire
According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck
OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible over the weekend - Download the First Alert 7 Weather App
LAAS hosts Purple Up event.
LAAS celebrates Month of the Military Child
Lawton Northeast Lions Club donates a tree to Cameron University in honor of Earth Day.
Cameron University receives Earth Day tree donation
Artists complete Cameron University sculpture on April 22.
Sculpture of Cameron University professor completed