Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man gets 10 years in prison for first-degree murder of 14-year-old girl

According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in...
According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2017 murder of Kaytlynn Cargill, 14.(Tarrant County Corrections Center)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas man pleaded guilty Thursday to the first-degree murder of a 14-year-old girl and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to the Bedford Police Department, Jordin Roache, 21, reached a plea deal for the 2017 murder of Kaytlynn Cargill. Roache has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2017.

Cargill was reported missing from her apartment complex on June 19, 2017. The next day, police identified Roache, who was 16 at the time, as a possible suspect after witnesses said they saw Cargill with him the day she disappeared.

The following day, Cargill’s body was found in a landfill. During investigation, detectives said they found several pieces of evidence that lead to Roache’s arrest, including Cargill’s DNA and blood in the apartment he was living in at the time.

Bedford police said the case experienced several delays caused by various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roache was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. Following his sentencing, he was transferred to the Texas Department of Corrections.

Bedford Police Chief Jeff Williams said in a statement that Roache’s sentencing was a long time coming.

“We’re grateful for the hard work and countless hours put in by Bedford police officers, detectives and forensic investigators, along with the prosecutors from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office,” Williams said. “The Cargill family remains in our thoughts as we reach the conclusion of this tragic case.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Public Schools Police Department arrest Larry Harris after drugs are found at MacArthur...
Local school janitor arrested on drug charges
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting
One person is flown to Oklahoma City after structure fire on Ozmun Avenue.
Victim suffers 'severe' burns in Lawton house fire
According to the OHP, no one in either of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
1 dead, 5 injured in Stephens County wreck
OSBI investigates alleged misconduct by county employee

Latest News

FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Death toll in Afghan mosque, school bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
The Kraft logo appears outside of the headquarters in Northfield, Ill. Kraft Heinz believes the...
Lemonade lawsuit: Man claims Kraft Heinz Foods is skimping on powder drink mixes
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy challenged at hearing
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya