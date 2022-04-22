Expert Connections
Officer who was shot at testifies in Tulsa murder trial

David Ware's jury is selected in murder case.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - The murder trial of a man accused of shooting at Tulsa police during a traffic stop continued Thursday as the officer wounded in the shooting testified.

Officer Aurash Zarkeshan said he did not remember the events of that night, including what led David Ware to fire on him and Sergeant Craig Johnson.

In addition, he said he has not seen video of the June 2020 shooting, because he doesn’t want to see himself or his friend being shot.

Ware’s attorney said the man feared for his life because the officers beat, kicked, pepper sprayed and shot him with a stun gun after a traffic stop.

Prosecutors said Ware escalated the situation by refusing to obey the officers’ commands.

