Oklahoma service member dies training in Hawaii

Aaron Fowler dies in Hawaii in training exercise.
Aaron Fowler dies in Hawaii in training exercise.(COURTESY)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAWAII, Hawaii. (KSWO) - A service member from Oklahoma died during a weekend training exercise in Hawaii.

Officials said Aaron Fowler became unresponsive during the exercise and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The exact cause of his death is not known at this time, and is under investigation.

Navy officials issued a statement which said, “our deepest sympathies go out to Aaron’s family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this brave warrior.”

