Sculpture of Cameron University professor completed

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two visiting artists at Cameron University commemorated the late professor Benson Warren with a sculpture event Friday, April 22.

Artists Tanya Synar and Robbie Barber poured the final bronze and aluminum, in what is called a live pour.

It’s the process used by artists to finalize a sculpture after models and molds have been made.

Seventeen art students at Cameron created the molds for the new sculptures and were excited to watch the artists.

Art professor Edna McMillan said CU students were involved with the finishing of the sculpture.

”They have taken their time to come, two weeks, Wednesday - Thursday of last week, and then Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week to complete the work that they did with our Advanced Sculpture students and our Design 2 students,” she said. “Who have never learned the process of mold making, or never have seen these furnaces turned on, much less any molten bronze or aluminum poured. So, it is really a lifetime experience for them.”

Later Friday night, Cameron will host a talk back with both artists and an opening of Collective Castings, an exhibit commemorating the work of Warren.

