7News First Alert Weather: Strong-to-severe storms expected to continue into the overnight hours

First Alert Forecast 6pm
By Josh Reiter
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Showers and storms are beginning to break through the cap across parts of Southwest Oklahoma as the cold front slowly pushes east across Texoma. Isolated-to-scattered thunderstorms will fire up through this evening and into the early morning hours on Sunday. All modes of severe weather are possible including hail up to the size of golf balls, wind gusts up to 60-70 mph, and a brief spin-up/isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. A tornado watch is in effect until midnight for a few counties in Southwest Oklahoma. The best rain coverage tonight and severe weather potential will be in eastern counties, mainly along and east of I-44. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

As the cold front progresses east, winds will shift out of the north by early tomorrow morning. Showers and storms will continue through the day on Sunday, with a greater coverage of rain as opposed to tonight. The best chance for rain tomorrow shifts south of the Red River for North Texas, though eastern counties in Southwest Oklahoma will still see showers and storms. Severe weather potential however will be lower tomorrow than tonight, but what we will see a greater potential of is a flooding risk. Localized areas of heavy rainfall could see between 2″-4″ of rainfall as a flash flooding is a possibility for far eastern areas. High temperatures will fall into the low 70s and upper 60s by the afternoon.

Skies will clear out by the start of the workweek as temperatures stay in the low/mid 70s into the middle of the week, where we will see our next warming trend return. A couple more chances for some rain return late next week, though will only be in the form of light isolated showers.

