7News First Alert Weather: Strong-to-severe storms to fire up across Texoma this afternoon and evening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good Saturday morning on what could potentially be an active weather day across the area, with critical fire danger out west to possible severe storms in eastern Texoma this evening.

The catalyst for all the weather we will experience today has to do with a cold front currently making its way east, moving into far western counties later this morning. A few showers and storms are already popping up ahead of it, bringing light rain chances to far west Texoma this morning. Both ahead and behind the front, winds will be blowing out of the south and southwest at 20-30 mph, with wind gusts up to 50 mph through most of the day as wind advisories are in effect for most of the viewing area until this evening. However, for areas that will eventually be behind the front out west later today, dry air will settle in, allowing for critical fire weather conditions as a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for western Texoma. Temperatures today will be in the mid/upper 80s and low 90s.

As the cold front continues to slowly push east, storms will begin to develop along and ahead of it later today. The first storms look to fire up across eastern counties here in Southwest Oklahoma during the late afternoon and early evening. These storms have the potential to be strong-to-severe, with the best coverage for these storms being east of I-44. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and large hail up to the size of golf balls will be the main threats, but we can’t rule out the possibility for a brief spin-up or isolated tornado. These storms look to continue to fire up late into the night, eventually clearing out just after midnight. Thankfully due to modest capping in place, coverage of any severe weather looks to be on the low end.

On Sunday, showers and storms will once again fire up along the cold front throughout the afternoon and evening. Though greater in coverage across southern and eastern Texoma counties, the severe threat will be much lower, though a flooding threat is possible. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s with winds out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

A few lingering showers are possible Monday morning, with early next week looking to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s as we get back into another warming trend by mid-week.

