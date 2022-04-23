Earth Day, fashion showcased at local event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local organization celebrated Earth Day with an environmentally-friendly fashion show.

Verdejo Events’ Earth Day Art Fashion Show was held Friday evening at the Mahali Events Center.

A diverse range of models wore costumes made of live plants, posing with art from local artists.

The show featured dancing and live music, aimed to give attendees an appreciation for the many elements of life on Earth.

A number of local, eco-friendly vendors took part at the fashion show.

Other sponsors reached out to the community for an Earth Day celebration.

“Today’s event is really amazing and kind of expresses the true nature of the planet, and the diversity that dwells within it,” Kate Thomas, a vendor, said.

Another vendor, Ashlyn Meurant said events like this are less frequent in the community.

“I think it’s good to have some diversity, something new something different, stuff like this normally doesn’t happen in Lawton, so it’s really nice and fresh to see something like this happen,” she said.

And in addition to the show, each guest was given a special gift designed to highlight the symbiotic relationship humans have with the earth.

