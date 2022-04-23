Expert Connections
Fort Sill hosts promotion ceremony

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Friday, Fort Sill recognized and celebrated one of their own in a promotion ceremony.

Brig. Gen. John Rafferty was promoted to major general.

Rafferty has served as Fort Sill’s Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team director for over two years.

He said the promotion doesn’t come from his work alone.

“I look back at at where I was in 2018 looked at someone I notes and things like that it looks childish like I hardly knew anything compared to what I know now,” Rafferty said. “And so what’s unique about it is then that being selected for this promotion is entirely a reflection of the team and what they’ve accomplished and so I think in that way this is a very unique promotion at least in my experience and of the people know.”

In addition to adding a second start to this uniform, the major general will move on to a new position as chief of army public affairs at the Pentagon.

