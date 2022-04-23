Two people arrested by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people face drug charges after their arrests by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

According to court documents, OBN agents arrested Lottie White at at home on northwest Ash Avenue.

She reportedly had over seven grams of methamphetamine in her purse, along with a large amount of cash and two digital scales.

A search of her room uncovered additional scales and baggies.

White’s charges include Possession with Intent to Distribute and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Also arrested was Phillip Shaw, who according to court documents was the owner of the home on Ash.

Shaw was reported to have admitted to knowing methamphetamine was being kept in his house.

When agents searched his room, they found straw used for ingesting methamphetamine.

He’s charged with Maintaining a Dwelling for Selling Controlled Dangerous Substances, and is currently out on bond.

