Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Two people arrested by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people face drug charges after their arrests by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

According to court documents, OBN agents arrested Lottie White at at home on northwest Ash Avenue.

She reportedly had over seven grams of methamphetamine in her purse, along with a large amount of cash and two digital scales.

A search of her room uncovered additional scales and baggies.

White’s charges include Possession with Intent to Distribute and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Also arrested was Phillip Shaw, who according to court documents was the owner of the home on Ash.

Shaw was reported to have admitted to knowing methamphetamine was being kept in his house.

When agents searched his room, they found straw used for ingesting methamphetamine.

He’s charged with Maintaining a Dwelling for Selling Controlled Dangerous Substances, and is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Public Schools Police Department arrest Larry Harris after drugs are found at MacArthur...
Local school janitor arrested on drug charges
Aaron Fowler dies in Hawaii in training exercise.
Oklahoma service member dies training in Hawaii
Prayeon Jackson pleads guilty to First Degree Manslaughter after he shot Errick Berry, 12.
Teenager pleads guilty in Lawton shooting
One person is flown to Oklahoma City after structure fire on Ozmun Avenue.
Victim suffers 'severe' burns in Lawton house fire

Latest News

Verdejo Events’ Earth Day Art Fashion Show takes place at Mahali Events Center.
Earth Day, fashion showcased at local event
Fort Sill promotes Brig. Gen. John Rafferty to major general.
Fort Sill hosts promotion ceremony
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible over the weekend - Download the First Alert 7 Weather App
Washington Elementary students create crafts for Earth Day on April 22.
Local elementary, C3 Car Club celebrate Earth Day