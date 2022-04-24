7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances clear out overnight, giving way for a cool and sunny start to the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will begin to see the winddown from all the excitement of heavy rain and the strong-to-severe thunderstorms we witnessed this weekend, in which we saw a couple tornado warnings, multiple inches of much needed rainfall, and even some light flooding. By the early morning hours on Monday, any remaining showers will push off towards the south and east, eventually clearing out by sunrise. Clouds will also disperse by the morning hours, setting up for a mostly sunny start to the workweek. Temperatures will fall down to the upper 40s and low 50s with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow will see tons of sunshine, though due to the passing front today, will only see temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Our next warming trend beings on Wednesday as an overhead high-pressure system will keep skies clear and allow to return of southerly winds as temperatures rise into the 80s. An upper-level disturbance later in the week could bring light rain coverage for parts of the Southern Plains on Thursday, but otherwise this upcoming week will remain mostly sunny and dry. Elevated and near-critical fire weather conditions are poised to return to Texoma after a short hiatus during the back half of this week.

