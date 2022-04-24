7News First Alert Weather: Storms continue to fire across Texoma today, bringing heavy rainfall

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

After an active night of severe weather here in Texoma, showers and storms are expected to last through the rest of the day as the cold front continues to progress east across Texoma. Areas out west unfortunately won’t see much rainfall as they are already behind the front, but areas south and east of a Chickasha-Frederick-Vernon line will see rain later this morning and afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up again along and ahead of the front just before noon, and last all the way until the early morning hours on Monday. While the rain coverage of showers and storms will be greater compared to yesterday, severe threats for hail, winds, and tornados will be much lower. However, with the greater coverage of rain means that flooding will be an observable risk across Texoma today. An Areal Flood Watch is in effect all day for eastern counties across both sides of the Red River as localized rainfall amounts of 2-4″ will be possible, with our far eastern viewing area under a risk for flash flooding this afternoon. Winds will be shifting out of the northeast at 10-20 mph as the front passes overhead, keeping temperatures cool this afternoon as well in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The last of the rain will clear out to the southeast during the overnight hours, as cloud coverage will gradually decrease by the early morning hours on Monday. Temperatures will fall into upper 40s and low 50s with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Early this week will start off slightly cooler than average in the low/mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. A warming trend will kick off by the middle of this week as we get back into the 80s and eventually 90s by the end of the workweek thanks to an overhead high pressure system. A disturbance later in the week could see isolated rain chances briefly return.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.