Heifers, steers showcased at Miniature Hereford Classic in Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Let Freedom Ring Miniature Hereford Classic is happening this weekend at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

The miniature Hereford show is put on to promote and grow the breed, according to Jeff Stark.

“It’s one of the fastest growing breeds of cattle in the nation right now, and we’ve invited people from several states,” Stark said. Anybody can come, and we have people from Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma here.”

Children and adults have the chance to showcase heifers, steers and bulls.

“This is the great breed,” Stark said. “If we start with kids that are three years old to show in the cattle show and they can start when they’re three years old and go all the way up to grown men.”

5-year-old Scarlett Edwards is one of those kids.

Her heifer Kit-Kat won a category Saturday.

“They’re fun and I like to show them because they’re cute and I love them,” Scarlett said.

According to Stark, what makes the breed special is they’re perfect for a small family farm.

Stark: “If you only have a few acres, they’re perfect for it because you can have just a few of them and still get your ag exemption for beef production. They’re great for families because they’re not very big and you can process one and have meat for you family.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

