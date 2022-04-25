Expert Connections
Arts for All Festival event line-up released

Arts for All Festival begins May 6, 2022.
Arts for All Festival begins May 6, 2022.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arts for All Festival has released their upcoming events.

As part of the 2022 Arts for All Festival, attendees can enjoy opportunities for live, local entertainment. The festival will take place May 6 through 8, at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton.

Entertainment will take place throughout the festival on 5th Street Stage and the Harmony Wine Garden.

5th Street Stage

Friday, May 6

  • 5-5:30 p.m. – Edison Celebration Singers
  • 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – SSDA Competition Teams
  • 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. – Lawton Ballet Theatre
  • 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus

Saturday, May 7

  • 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Eisenhower Gentry Singers
  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – FLIPTASTICS Gymnastics
  • 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Lawton Community Theatre
  • 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Sherri’s Dance Center
  • 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. – Lawton Community Theatre
  • 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. – Panamanian Society of Oklahoma
  • 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. – Allison Yates Private Studio

Sunday, May 8

  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Southstar Dance Academy
  • 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Academy of Music
  • 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. – Trinity Christian Dancers and Holy Note Choir
  • 4:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. – MacArthur High School Choir

Harmony Wine Garden

Friday, May 6

  • 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. – Brothers’ Dupree

Saturday, May 7

  • 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Amanda Kidd
  • 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Garagamahalix
  • 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. – The LCT CREW (Chance Harmon, Bryson Peterson and Mikki Hankins)

Sunday, May 8

  • 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – 77th Army Rock Band
  • 3 pm. to 5 p.m. – Rick Jawnson

Festival goers can also expect various artist booths, food trucks, wine garden and beer and margarita tent. Children’s Crafts Tent was also expanded and will have various art projects each day directed by Scott Smith and other local art teachers and students.

The Lawton Farmers Market will also be joining in with the festival.

Festival Schedule

  • 12 p.m. Friday, May 6 – Food trucks open
  • 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6 – Festival open hours
  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 6 – Harmony Wine Garden evening entertainment
  • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7 – Lawton Farmers Market
  • 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7 – Festival open hours
  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 7 – Harmony Wine Garden evening entertainment
  • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8 – Festival open hours

The Featured Artist for the 2022 Arts for All Festival is Randy Jones from Norman, Okla.

More information about the festival can be found at lawtonartsforall.org.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

