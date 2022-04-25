Community invited to Lawton High School for Field Day fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School is hosting a Field Day to raise funds to send athletes to the Special Olympics in Stillwater on Wednesday, April 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the LHS Baseball Field.

The Unified Club, which is hosting the event, is a school based club for students with and without disabilities.

The school is also working with Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy to create their Impact Service Project.

Attendees will have a chance to interact with the athletes and senior students.

There will be games and a concession stand set up at the LHS tennis courts and the baseball field.

Questions can be directed to Kylee Montgomery 580-355-0210 and kylee.montgomery@lawtonps.org.

