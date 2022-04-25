Expert Connections
Community invited to Lawton High School for Field Day fundraiser

Lawton High School hosts Field Day fundraiser event Thursday, April 27.
Lawton High School hosts Field Day fundraiser event Thursday, April 27.(Lawton Public Schools)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School is hosting a Field Day to raise funds to send athletes to the Special Olympics in Stillwater on Wednesday, April 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the LHS Baseball Field.

The Unified Club, which is hosting the event, is a school based club for students with and without disabilities.

The school is also working with Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy to create their Impact Service Project.

Attendees will have a chance to interact with the athletes and senior students.

There will be games and a concession stand set up at the LHS tennis courts and the baseball field.

Questions can be directed to Kylee Montgomery 580-355-0210 and kylee.montgomery@lawtonps.org.

