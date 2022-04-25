First Alert Forecast: A Quiet Weather Pattern this Week | 4/25AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Monday morning Texoma! A cooler and drier airmass is overhead leaving temperatures as you’re heading out the door in the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly clear skies. Cloud cover will move out as the weekends storm system continues to moves east. Highs this afternoon will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph with wind gusts into the mid 20s. A flood advisory is in place for East Cache Creek near Walters and affecting Comanche and Cotton counties as elevated rive levels are expected because of the rainfall. Speaking of rainfalls, totals ranged from nothing out west to nearly 6 inches of rain for some areas. Also, just a reminder: The National Weather Service office in Norman Oklahoma will still be investigating the storm in Lawton from Saturday night. Expect new details either later today or sometime tomorrow!!

With low dewpoints and light winds overnight, temperatures by tomorrow morning will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Tomorrow will stay mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

High pressure is going to move in and strengthen over the southern Plains through the rest of this week. Remember high pressure = good weather. We’ll see a quiet weather pattern ahead with a return of south winds starting sometime tomorrow. This will allow for high temperatures day-by-day to slowly warm up. By the end of the week, high pressure moves east and a low pressure system will track across Kansas/Nebraska. This could bring some isolated rain showers for Thursday but it’s likely that most locations will remain dry. A trend that we’ll continue to watch.

Wednesday will start out with temperatures in the mid 40s before rising into the low 80s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build so look for partly to mostly cloudy skies but all locations will stay dry. South winds at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts higher. Thursday will start out with mostly cloudy skies but look for more sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

To end the work weeks, we’ll see sunny skies on Friday with highs back in the low to mid 90s. You guessed it, south winds at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts higher. With the storm system moving in Friday night/ Saturday morning, temperatures both days over the weekend will fall into the mid 80s. Breezy northwest winds 15 to 25mph with gusts higher on Saturday with light to north to south winds on Sunday.

Have a good day! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.