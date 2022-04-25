Flag pole donated by Duncan High School alumni

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School’s class of 1972 is celebrating their 50 year reunion, by donating an $8,000 flagpole to their alma mater.

As they celebrate the years since graduation, some members of the class decided to give back to the school and community.

Duncan High School’s stadium is currently being remodeled, so they thought it would be the perfect opportunity to help out.

Alumni Chip Woods said three generations of his family have gone to Duncan, so it’s important for him be apart of the great changes.

“I’m a graduate of Duncan High School, both of my brother’s graduated from high school,” he said. “All three of us have children who’ve graduated from Duncan High School. I have grandchild, who is going to Duncan Public Schools, and one of my brother’s does too. So our third generation is coming through, so you always want to leave something better than you found it, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The new donated flagpole will be around 35 feet high, with original limestone from the 1940′s stadium walls.

