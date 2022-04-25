Gov. Stitt signs Ava’s Law to teach new mothers CPR, first aid

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Friday that aims to help prevent child deaths.

We first told you about Ava’s Law, authored by Senator Jessica Garvin, back in January.

She wrote it in honor of a friend who lost her daughter unexpectedly.

The legislation requires healthcare workers to educate pregnant mothers on providing first aid and performing CPR on infants.

Garvin said knowing these skills can help save a life.

“She had to watch a video about child restraints in a car, just as an example,” Garvin said. “That’s a life-saving measure that we already are teaching parents before they leave the hospital, but we’re not requiring them to have CPR and first aid and that could easily save a child’s life just as easily as a car seat can.”

Garvin told 7NEWS it’s just a common sense piece of legislation.

Ava’s Law goes into effect on November 1, 2022.

