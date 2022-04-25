Great Plains Technology Center hosts career and college fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center will host a Spring Career and College Fair on Tuesday, April 26 at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Worley Seminar Center.

Those who attend will get to meet various potential employers and college representatives from across the state.

There will be recruiters and career counselors available as well as opportunities for on-site interviews for those interested.

“I would encourage those who are attending tomorrow business casual attire and also be prepared to be interviewed on the spot,” Employment Advisor Chelsey Graham said. “So there are employers who are seeking to fill their openings immediately, so just be prepared to interview in case.”

The event is free and open to the public.

More information can be found by calling 580-355-6371 and visiting their website.

