Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Great Plains Technology Center hosts career and college fair

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center will host a Spring Career and College Fair on Tuesday, April 26 at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Worley Seminar Center.

Those who attend will get to meet various potential employers and college representatives from across the state.

There will be recruiters and career counselors available as well as opportunities for on-site interviews for those interested.

“I would encourage those who are attending tomorrow business casual attire and also be prepared to be interviewed on the spot,” Employment Advisor Chelsey Graham said. “So there are employers who are seeking to fill their openings immediately, so just be prepared to interview in case.”

The event is free and open to the public.

More information can be found by calling 580-355-6371 and visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Nance faces Cruelty to Animals and Obstructing an Officer charges after he's reported to...
New details released in Walters councilman’s arrest
Jeffrey McClung's family gathers outside of Comanche County Courthouse after his death.
Victim’s family speaks out in Lawton stabbing death
Kristopher Gohl faces Aggravated Assault and Battery charges after he hits man with a baseball...
Lawton man hit by baseball bat sent into coma
Walter's Council Member Bobby Lloyd Nance faces Cruelty to Animals and Obstructing an Officer...
Walters city council member faces animal cruelty charges
Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter

Latest News

Duncan claims District Championship with win over Noble
Supreme Court will hear Oklahoma’s McGirt arguments
Cameron University's Civic Chamber Orchestra and Cameron Concert Choir perform on April 26.
Music fills the air at Cameron University
Nonbinary gender markers banned on Oklahoma birth certificates
Lawton educator, Albert Johnson, dies.
Lawtonian who influenced area education dies