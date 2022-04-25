Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LATS celebrates 20th anniversary, Try Transit Week

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week.

It’s also Try Transit Week, with LATS giving back to customers every day of the week in some way.

On Monday, drivers will wear tie dye t-shirts and hand out matching bracelets to riders.

Items like mini LATS flashlights and keychains will be available Tuesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, the transit officials will honor people who have been a part of the team for years at 10 a.m. at the Lawton Farmers Market.

Friday, you can scan a QR code found on buses, the LATS website and Facebook page to be entered to win $100.

And Saturday is Customer Appreciation Day. Head down to the Transfer Center from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for fun activities and food.

For more information, visit ridelats.com.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics arrest Lottie White and Phillip Shaw on drug charges.
Two people arrested by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Strong-to-severe storms expected to continue into the overnight hours
Roger’s Lane between NW 52nd Street and NW 67th Street has been shut down due to down power...
Roger’s Lane between 52nd & 67th blocked off following storm
First Alert Forecast 8am
7News First Alert Weather: Strong-to-severe storms to fire up across Texoma this afternoon and evening
Lawton Public Schools Police Department arrest Larry Harris after drugs are found at MacArthur...
Local school janitor arrested on drug charges

Latest News

ODOC officials say last October, Dustin Willbanks went above and beyond in the line of duty,...
ODOC Sergeant receives state, national honors for valor following violent attack
The legislation requires healthcare workers to educate pregnant mothers on providing first aid...
Gov. Stitt signs Ava’s Law to teach new mothers CPR, first aid
The courses began at the memorial downtown and weaved through the city, ending at Scissortail...
OKC Memorial Marathon’s 22nd annual Run To Remember
The courses began at the memorial downtown and weaved through the city, ending at Scissortail...
KSWO SUNDAY 5:30 PM - VOD - clipped version