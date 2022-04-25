LATS celebrates 20th anniversary, Try Transit Week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week.

It’s also Try Transit Week, with LATS giving back to customers every day of the week in some way.

On Monday, drivers will wear tie dye t-shirts and hand out matching bracelets to riders.

Items like mini LATS flashlights and keychains will be available Tuesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, the transit officials will honor people who have been a part of the team for years at 10 a.m. at the Lawton Farmers Market.

Friday, you can scan a QR code found on buses, the LATS website and Facebook page to be entered to win $100.

And Saturday is Customer Appreciation Day. Head down to the Transfer Center from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for fun activities and food.

For more information, visit ridelats.com.

