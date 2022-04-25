Lieutenant governor visits Lawton to tour educational facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As part of a tour of education facilities in Oklahoma, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell visited students at the Life Ready Center in Lawton.

Pinnell toured the center on Monday for a look at the life skills programs offered, which help students prepare for the real world.

The tour is all part of a 10-year plan to bring more people to Oklahoma, which includes promoting education and tourism.

“We need more people. We need more people in the state, and we want to keep our home grown talent in the state. So, the tour that I’m getting right here, of helping students kind of connect the dots, get those life skills,” he said. “So we are training up kids in our high schools, that can go right into our world-class career tech center, or higher education facilities that we have right here in the Lawton area. And then they can find a job here.”

Pinnell hopes growth in Oklahoma will continue as education in the state continues to flourish.

The lieutenant governor also checked in on the newest updates with FISTA and the growth of local tourism in the area.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.