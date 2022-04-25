ODOC Sergeant receives state, national honors for valor following violent attack

McAlester, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma Department of Corrections Sergeant is receiving state and national honors for valor following a violent attack.

ODOC officials say last October, Dustin Willbanks went above and beyond in the line of duty, setting a standard for correctional officers.

While working an otherwise normal shift inside Oklahoma State Penitentiary (OSP), home to some of the state’s most notorious offenders, Willbanks was attacked by an inmate. Willbanks and his shift partner attempted to escort a maximum-security inmate to the shower, who emerged from his cell handcuffed but still able to grip a sharp pencil. The inmate buried the sharpened pencil into Willbanks’ neck.

“It went in straight through the front and right back,” Willbanks said. “It missed my esophagus by one-eighth of an inch.”

With a yellow pencil protruding from his neck, Willbanks, along with duty partner Sgt. Mandi Morgan, contained the attacker before others were injured.

“Even after being attacked, Sgt. Willbanks used his training and dedication to subdue and control the inmate,” Jason Bryant, ODOC’s Chief Administrator of Institutions said. “Willbanks embodies the definition of what we expect in a correctional officer—good judgment, resourceful, professional, and self-disciplined.”

Only once the inmate was secured, Willbanks walked himself to the OSP infirmary to await emergency transport to the local hospital.

“Even more remarkable, he returned to regular duty within a week,” OSP Warden Jim Farris said. “The eagerness to resume his responsibilities so soon after the attack is commendable.”

Willbanks was recently named the recipient of the 2021 ODOC Medal of Valor Award for his courage in the wake of such a violent attack. Now, his heroism and professionalism are receiving deserved attention on a national level.

In addition to his ODOC honors, Willbanks will receive the Medal of Valor from the National American Association of Wardens & Superintendents. The award will be presented on April 27 during the organization’s annual conference in San Antonio, Texas. Willbanks will also receive the One Voice United Medal of Honor in Washington, D.C., at a banquet set to take place during May’s Law Enforcement Week.

“This is a truly valorous act,” said Eric Spierer, chairman of the Medal of Honor Committee, which presents this prestigious award to those who promote excellence in the field of corrections.

Willbanks will receive another award in June from the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation during its luncheon in Reno, Nevada. The CPO foundation recognizes those in corrections who have survived a serious assault, injury or catastrophic event.

“Every day, correctional officers across the state do heroic work, whether it be through changing the life of an inmate with their professionalism and compassion or by protecting their fellow officers and other inmates,” said ODOC Director Scott Crow. “Sgt. Willbanks embodies everything we hope to find in a correctional officer. His selflessness and dedication to his profession were on full display that day. We’re extremely thankful for his rapid recovery and proud to see his heroism be recognized across the country.

“I appreciate Oklahoma Corrections Professionals and Executive Director Bobby Cleveland for bringing to our attention the opportunity to have Sgt. Willbanks’ valor recognized on a national level.”

