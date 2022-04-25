Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OKC Memorial Marathon’s 22nd annual Run To Remember

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The 22nd Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon races wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

The 5k and kids marathon took place Saturday morning, with the half and full marathons starting Sunday morning after a short weather delay.

The courses began at the memorial downtown and weaved through the city, ending at Scissortail Park.

Bryant Kierns won the men’s full race, with a near course record breaking time of two hours and 24 minutes.

And McKale Montgomery won the women’s full race. She broke the previous course record by over four minutes with a time of two hours and 41 minutes.

The rest of the weekend featured live music, survivor stories, and inspiring conversations from athletes and fitness experts.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics arrest Lottie White and Phillip Shaw on drug charges.
Two people arrested by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Strong-to-severe storms expected to continue into the overnight hours
Roger’s Lane between NW 52nd Street and NW 67th Street has been shut down due to down power...
Roger’s Lane between 52nd & 67th blocked off following storm
First Alert Forecast 8am
7News First Alert Weather: Strong-to-severe storms to fire up across Texoma this afternoon and evening
Lawton Public Schools Police Department arrest Larry Harris after drugs are found at MacArthur...
Local school janitor arrested on drug charges

Latest News

ODOC officials say last October, Dustin Willbanks went above and beyond in the line of duty,...
ODOC Sergeant receives state, national honors for valor following violent attack
The legislation requires healthcare workers to educate pregnant mothers on providing first aid...
Gov. Stitt signs Ava’s Law to teach new mothers CPR, first aid
It’s also Try Transit Week, with LATS giving back to customers every day of the week in some way.
LATS celebrates 20th anniversary, Try Transit Week
The courses began at the memorial downtown and weaved through the city, ending at Scissortail...
KSWO SUNDAY 5:30 PM - VOD - clipped version