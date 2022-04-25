OKC Memorial Marathon’s 22nd annual Run To Remember

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The 22nd Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon races wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

The 5k and kids marathon took place Saturday morning, with the half and full marathons starting Sunday morning after a short weather delay.

The courses began at the memorial downtown and weaved through the city, ending at Scissortail Park.

Bryant Kierns won the men’s full race, with a near course record breaking time of two hours and 24 minutes.

And McKale Montgomery won the women’s full race. She broke the previous course record by over four minutes with a time of two hours and 41 minutes.

The rest of the weekend featured live music, survivor stories, and inspiring conversations from athletes and fitness experts.

