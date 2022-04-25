Residents to participate in Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority Trash Off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Trash Off 2022 is coming this Saturday, April 30.

The event is hosted by the City of Lawton in collaboration with the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority and gives residents a chance to help clean up around town.

Residents can drop-off waste items at the McMahon Auditorium parking lot which are usually not permitted in residential carts.

Volunteers and local civic groups are also invited to clean trash and debris at multiple locations throughout town.

The beautification project begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

More information and volunteer opportunities can be found online.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.