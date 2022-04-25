Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Residents to participate in Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority Trash Off

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Trash Off 2022 is coming this Saturday, April 30.

The event is hosted by the City of Lawton in collaboration with the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority and gives residents a chance to help clean up around town.

Residents can drop-off waste items at the McMahon Auditorium parking lot which are usually not permitted in residential carts.

Volunteers and local civic groups are also invited to clean trash and debris at multiple locations throughout town.

The beautification project begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

More information and volunteer opportunities can be found online.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Nance faces Cruelty to Animals and Obstructing an Officer charges after he's reported to...
New details released in Walters councilman’s arrest
Jeffrey McClung's family gathers outside of Comanche County Courthouse after his death.
Victim’s family speaks out in Lawton stabbing death
Kristopher Gohl faces Aggravated Assault and Battery charges after he hits man with a baseball...
Lawton man hit by baseball bat sent into coma
Walter's Council Member Bobby Lloyd Nance faces Cruelty to Animals and Obstructing an Officer...
Walters city council member faces animal cruelty charges
Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter

Latest News

Cameron University's Civic Chamber Orchestra and Cameron Concert Choir perform on April 26.
Music fills the air at Cameron University
Brass Choir will perform at Cameron University
Lawton High School hosts Field Day fundraiser event Thursday, April 27.
Community invited to Lawton High School for Field Day fundraiser
Xtreme Hip Hop will host Make Step Great Again Tour on Saturday, April 30.
Xtreme Hip Hop visits area high school