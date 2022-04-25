Southwest Oklahoma deals with aftermath of a high wind storm

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People across Southwest Oklahoma are dealing with the aftermath of the estimated 100 mile per hour winds that swept across our area...with Saturday’s storm.

Retired storm chaser Michael Beadles said he has lived here for years, and has always been prepared for major storms that come through Oklahoma.

But this Saturday’s storm came with 86 to 1 hundred and ten miles per hour winds, heavy rain, hail and a tornado warning, which forced Beadles to take cover quickly.

”I realized that things we’re picking up outside, I can hear the wind and so forth,” Beadles said. “I have a closet with water and so forth, and I got in the closet. Just as I got into the closet, the alarms went off.

Beadles said as he sat in his safe closet with his dog, he continued to track the weather on his tablet, but he knew just from the loud sound coming from outside, the damage would be severe.

In the same moment, he realized his backdoor was wide open, and got out to see the aftermath.

”When I came out, what I found out is what probably wouldn’t have been much, was much,” Beadles said. “It blew the back porch of my patio of my house off and it wrapped across my power line. I looked at the neighbor’s yard, and their storage facility was disintegrated. Their lawnmower was over their fence.”

The part of the roof that was ripped off, was laying all across his yard, but Beadles said he is blessed that the damage wasn’t worse and he is alive today, to tell his story.

The storm didn’t stop there, it headed east, towards the town Comanche, where Joan Schutt”s lives.

Her daughter Cari Montgomery said she called to let her mother know, the storm was heading her way and to be prepared.

The next day Montgomery received a call from her mom.

”She called and said, my barns gone and I said what, and she said my barns gone,” Montgomery said. “So I said, let me change clothes and I’ll be on my way.”

As Montgomery entered Comanche and got closer to her mothers home on County Road 1850, she saw all the damage for herself.

”It hit my mother’s barn and flattened it,” Montgomery said. “It hit my grandfather’s barn and tore the tin completely off” the side of it. There was stuff scattered all over the people’s who rents the house, stuff was scattered all over their yard.”

That following day, Schutt’s family came to her aid to help clean up what debris was scattered clear up to her front door and down to their pasture.

Montgomery said what is damaged is temporary, but she is happy her mother was safe.

If you are someone who were affected by the storm, the City of Lawton is asking that you place you large pieces of debris out on the curb, during your scheduled bulk pick up.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.