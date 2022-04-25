Swadley’s Kitchen is removed from Oklahoma State Parks

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Parks has implemented eating changes.

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is canceling it’s lease concession agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen and removing the restaurant from all parks.

The announcement came Monday, April 25. following suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices by the restaurant.

The department originally began an investigation into the company in fall 2021 after multiple reports of financial irregularities.

Oklahoma State Parks staff have reached out to local business to fill in the gap.

