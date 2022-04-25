Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Woman with legs tied survives fall from 8th floor, suspect charged

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the apartment complex and found an adult female...
Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the apartment complex and found an adult female victim on the ground, with her legs bound together, suffering from critical injuries.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - A woman is in critical condition after having her legs tied with rope and falling from an apartment building Thursday night.

Authorities said they believe the woman fell from the eighth floor of the building in Washington, D.C. during what police are calling a “domestic incident.”

Police said they found the woman conscious and breathing and took her to a hospital where she is now in critical condition.

The woman’s 1-year-old child was missing following the incident but was later found safe with a family member.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the victim fell but arrived back on the scene during the investigation and was “distraught.” Kylee Jamal Palmer, 22, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Police said their investigation is ongoing as they work to piece together what happened.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Nance faces Cruelty to Animals and Obstructing an Officer charges after he's reported to...
New details released in Walters councilman’s arrest
Jeffrey McClung's family gathers outside of Comanche County Courthouse after his death.
Victim’s family speaks out in Lawton stabbing death
Kristopher Gohl faces Aggravated Assault and Battery charges after he hits man with a baseball...
Lawton man hit by baseball bat sent into coma
Walter's Council Member Bobby Lloyd Nance faces Cruelty to Animals and Obstructing an Officer...
Walters city council member faces animal cruelty charges
Ruby Ann Cervantes, 1, is recovering after she was attacked by two family dogs. She was bitten...
Mom stabs, kills pit bull mauling her 1-year-old daughter

Latest News

Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Investigators say one of the victim’s friends was involved in an abusive relationship with the...
Manhunt for suspect after Wisconsin mom of 6 killed
Authorities say 61-year-old Anita Mears was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs. Her...
Oklahoma woman, 61, killed by pack of dogs, sheriff says
Authorities say they don’t know where the pack of dogs that attacked the woman is now and could...
Okla. woman attacked, killed by pack of dogs; authorities warn public
A new recommendation said people older than 60 shouldn’t start taking a daily aspirin for...
Study: Risk of daily low-dose aspirin could outweigh benefit