Xtreme Hip Hop visits area high school

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Xtreme Hip Hop, a non-traditional step program geared towards encouraging fitness, will visit a Lawton high school this weekend.

Make Step Great Again Tour is a program for all ages, cultures, genders and fitness levels which will take place 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Eisenhower High School.

The event is hosted by the Eisenhower Boy’s Basketball program, featuring creator of Xtreme Hip Hop Phillip Weeden.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

All concession proceeds will go to support the boy’s basketball program.

