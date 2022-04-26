Cameron University Department of Business awards students

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University Department of Business announced student recipients of departmental awards.

Students were awarded from each of the department’s degree programs; Associate in Science in Business (AS), Bachelor of Accounting (BACC), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership (ORGL), Master of Science in Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL).

LaKya Leslie was honored as Outstanding AS in Business Student. After completing a bachelor’s degree, she plans to pursue a career in human resources or banking.

The Outstanding BACC Student was given to Pilar Jaurena. After graduating in May, she will continue as a CU student to complete a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in finance and an Associate of Science in Business. Jaurena also plans to pursue an MBA in the future.

Anastasia Eichler and Leslie Wheeler, who will graduate in May, were honored as Outstanding BBA Students. Eichler plans to attend a culinary technical school to become a patisserie chef. Wheeler plans to begin a career in business.

Brian Herring was named Outstanding ORGL Student. He plans to continue his career with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Cristina Medina was honored as Outstanding MSOL Student. She hopes to become a leader in the human resources sector after graduating in May.

Honored as Outstanding MBA Students were Miricle Carter and Edwin Bennett. Carter plans to take the CPA exam and eventually open her own CPA firm. Bennett plans to use the management and leadership skills he gained from the degree program to augment his work as an officer and dentist in the U.S. Army.

Bennett was also recognized as Outstanding Research Student.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.