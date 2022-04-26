City of Lawton council approves Lawton Public Schools grant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton approved a $75,000 grant that will go on to help prepare kids for STEM.

The vote was approved near unanimously during this afternoon’s city council meeting.

The grant will go on to Lawton Public Schools where they plan to use the funds to conduct Summer academies for all things Science, Technology, Engineering and Math and focuses on kids between 3rd and 5th grade.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, April 30 will mark 12 years since Lawton has recognized National Therapy Dog Day.

On Wednesday, the City of Lawton is holding a Safe Digging class starting at 9 a.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum.

