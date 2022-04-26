First Alert Forecast: Ample Sunshine this Tuesday | 4/26AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You’ll need the jacket heading out the door this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. With ample sunshine and light southeast winds, temperatures this afternoon will rise into the low to mid 70s area wide. High pressure will settle in leaving all locations dry.

Low-level moisture will increase and move north starting tomorrow from the Gulf of Mexico allowing for more cloud cover. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures to rising into the upper 70s to low 80s. South winds will become breezy at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher. Most of the day will remain dry but with that being said, low end rain chances are possible for counties along I-40 late Wednesday night. More of a rain chance will arrive Thursday afternoon in the form of showers and thunderstorms. There’s a marginal chance that some of these storms could be severe, producing quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. Unfortunately this all depends on the dry-air aloft and whether or not storms will be able to break through this layer.

Much of Thursday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s. South winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher. Friday will be the warmest day with highs soaring into the mid to upper 90s. Look for mostly sunny skies with strong south winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. Extreme fire conditions will be in place Friday so it’s likely a Red Flag Warning will be pissed for western counties of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Depending on the location of a dry-line Friday afternoon, some areas could see some isolated storms. Right now, the dry-line looks to stay along and east of I-35 meaning any storms that fire up will extend to those areas too.

A strong cold front will move in Friday night cooling highs in to the mid to upper 80s by Saturday afternoon. North winds will follow the front at 10 to 20mph.

Have a good day! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.