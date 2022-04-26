House Democrats raise concerns after Swadley’s closure
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, a group of House Democrats called for transparency in the Oklahoma Capitol.
Democrat representatives said Governor Kevin Stitt has had a pattern of unaccountability during his time leading the state.
They also discussed accusations of corruption and misused taxpayer resources in recent years.
The press conference came a day after the Oklahoma Tourism Department ended a contract with Swadley’s BBQ over suspected fraudulent activity.
Under the contract the state agreed to subsidize more than $2 million in the restaurant’s losses.
Oklahoma County’s District Attorney has requested both a state investigation and a forensic audit.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.