House Democrats raise concerns after Swadley’s closure

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, a group of House Democrats called for transparency in the Oklahoma Capitol.

Democrat representatives said Governor Kevin Stitt has had a pattern of unaccountability during his time leading the state.

They also discussed accusations of corruption and misused taxpayer resources in recent years.

The press conference came a day after the Oklahoma Tourism Department ended a contract with Swadley’s BBQ over suspected fraudulent activity.

Under the contract the state agreed to subsidize more than $2 million in the restaurant’s losses.

Oklahoma County’s District Attorney has requested both a state investigation and a forensic audit.

