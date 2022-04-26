LATS celebrates two decades of service

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - All this week, the Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) is celebrating 20 years of serving the city.

And they’re inviting the public to help them celebrate their anniversary with several events.

On Tuesday, they handed out special LATS flash lights to riders, and they’ll be continue giving back to the community all week, to include giving out other LATS swag, a chance to win $100.

On Saturday, they’re inviting the public downtown for a special appreciation day.

“And all week we’re just kind of celebrating, and thanking the customers, and that’s what our event is on Saturday, it’s a customer appreciation day where we’re going to have bounce castles for the kids, cotton candy, snow cones, we have a couple of businesses that are going to help us out with food,” LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said. “So it’s going to be a big event from 11 to 3, at our downtown transfer center. So it’s really just a customer appreciation day that we want to thank the public and it’s not just for people who ride LATS, but everyone.”

LATS is also inviting the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to the Lawton Farmers Market Wednesday, while they present the men and women, behind the scenes, who keep LATS running rain or shine.

