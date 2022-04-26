New details released in Walters councilman’s arrest

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - New details about a Walters city councilman who’s facing a charge of Cruelty to Animals and Obstructing an Officer has been released.

According to court documents, last summer, councilman Bobby Nance killed a mother cat and several kittens by poisoning them with rat poison that was mixed in with cat food. He then tried stopping the investigation before it began.

Walters Police were called out in July of last year, when a disgruntled neighbor accused Nance of poisoning her cats with food left on his porch. Those cats later died.

That same day, Nance called the Walters City Manager, and told him the investigation needed to, “stop here, on this porch right now and don’t need to go any further.”

The cat food was confiscated, and later tested positive for Brodifacoum, a commonly used pesticide.

