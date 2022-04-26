Victim’s family speaks out in Lawton stabbing death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a man killed back in March after reportedly breaking into a Lawton home spoke out on Tuesday.

David Beckner is charged with manslaughter for killing Jeffrey McClung on southwest Bell Avenue on March 8.

Beckner was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, April 26, for his preliminary hearing.

While that was going on, McClung’s family rallied outside the Comanche County Courthouse, calling for justice.

Beckner was booked into jail for murder, but the charge was downgraded to manslaughter. His bond, which was originally $500,000 was lowered to $50,000.

McClung’s family said it isn’t fair Beckner walks free.

“Justice for my son, Justice for my son, he is native, he’s had a record, and we don’t have a lot of money, but how they let somebody out who killed him,” Lena McClung said.

Linda King said Jeffrey deserves justice because he didn’t live.

“Our son don’t get to walk free and see his kids but he can see his family, and we don’t have our Jeff here, so that’s the main thing. Justice for Jeff,” King said.

Beckner told investigators someone tried breaking into his home and found McClung outside under someone’s window before he confronted him.

Police found McClung’s body in the street, with a large laceration to his throat and torso.

This is a developing story.

Check back with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.