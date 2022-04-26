Wildlife preservation will conduct aerial swine control

INDIAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct aerial feral swine control on refuge lands on Wednesday, April 27.

In order to assure public safety, portions of public use areas will be closed while control activities are conducted.

Closed areas will include Elk Mountain, Post Oak Lake, Treasure Lake and Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area and will be opened by 12 p.m., after control operations end.

Control activities will continue in other areas of the refuge, which will not require public use closures.

According to the refuge, feral swine compete with Oklahoma’s native wildlife for food which causes a disturbance to the habitat.

They also pose a threat to humans, pets and agricultural lands due to disease.

Their numbers and range continue to increase due to their high reproductive potential and lack of natural predators.

Based on sightings, habitat disturbance and current control efforts, feral swine remain a substantial concern on Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Aerial shooting operations are conducted by one helicopter using specially trained U.S. Department of Agriculture personnel following policy and procedures established to ensure safe, humane, and environmentally sound practices.

More information can be found at www.fws.gov.

