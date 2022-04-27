Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

16-year-old girl arrested, charged with attempted murder after high school student stabbed

The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a Tuesday morning stabbing at Lee High School.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police have arrested a teenager and charged her with attempted murder following a stabbing Tuesday at an Alabama high school.

The 16-year-old suspect was found at the scene at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman said.

Police said officers were called to the location around 9:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been cut, WSFA reported. At the scene, medics and officers treated a female student, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools confirmed the victim was a student at Lee High.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown following the incident, but it was later lifted.

It’s unclear what prompted the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristopher Gohl faces Aggravated Assault and Battery charges after he hits man with a baseball...
Lawton man hit by baseball bat sent into coma
“Don’t Say Gay” law filed in Oklahoma
Jeffrey McClung's family gathers outside of Comanche County Courthouse after his death.
Victim’s family speaks out in Lawton stabbing death
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Medical report says Quandry Sanders died of gunshot wounds.
Medical examiner releases report on Lawton man shot by officers

Latest News

FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort...
Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit
Polk said went to push his Lifeline button following a tumble down the steps Saturday, but it...
Ohio man says his Lifeline button didn’t work after fall
Precinct boundaries change in Southwest Oklahoma
Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority hosts Arbor Day event