7News First Alert Weather: Cap and dry line leads to challenging forecast through Friday with promising rain chances Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the the low 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Lingering showers and storms from the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles could drift into areas along I-40.

On Thursday, a steady south wind at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts will continue to pump in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and interact with the dry line that moves just east of Lubbock tomorrow night. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. There will be a strong cap in place that will reduce the number of showers and thunderstorms. If the cap holds in place, some models do indicate that we see no rain. However, if the cap breaks we could see isolated strong-to-severe storms develop at a moment’s notice.

The dry line will continue to move eastward and up to I-44 on Friday bringing critical fire weather conditions for the western half of Texoma. This will allow temperatures to soar into the low-to-upper 90s. Wind gusts will range between 40-50 mph. A stout cap will remain in place, but the dry line could provide enough lift to help an isolated storm break the cap. If the cap breaks, areas along and east of I-44 will have the chance for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms. The main threat for any storms that do develop include large hail, damaging wind gusts and a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out.

In the wake of the cold front on Saturday, expect lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the mid 80s. The cold front will become nearly stationary before lifting northward as a warm front on Sunday. This allows for a rapid return in moisture and the atmosphere to slowly destabilize. While an embedded supercell or two is possible, the main concern will be localized flooding for Texoma. Strong-to-severe storms are still possible through Monday. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out for areas mainly along and south of the Red River. Monday’s forecast is subject to change as models are not completely agreeing with one another on how soon the storms end.

Looking ahead, more storms are likely to develop Tuesday and Wednesday along a lingering front draped across Texoma.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.