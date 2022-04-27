Duncan High School teaches students adult necessities

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School students were taught more than an average school curriculum on Wednesday.

Students took a course in Adulting 101, in an effort to prepare for the difficulties they will face as adults.

During the workshop, students were given a job with a salary and other responsibilities, like a spouse and a home.

They then went from station to station, making other choices which either left them broke, or taught them the importance of saving.

Financial Educator at Tinker Federal Credit Union Joe James said this event was important for students to receive real-world education.

“A lot of times when I do classes, one of the things I hear the most, is ‘I wish this would have been taught when I was in high school.’ So this is just a really immersive way for us to show kids, more so than just telling them about budgeting and credit,” James said. “And you know, if you buy that brand new car this is what it’s going to do. They really get to do the math and see what it does.”

Students also had a chance to learn a little about car maintenance and cooking during the workshop.

The exercises opened students eyes to issues as they noticed how easy it is to go over budget and how hard it is to save.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.