First Alert Forecast: Mainly dry today | 4/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’ll see mostly sunny skies to start this Wednesday with cloud cover increasing through the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. South winds will become breezy at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts as high as the low 30s. Most today will remain dry, especially for areas closest to the Red River, but with that being said, low end rain chances are possible for counties along I-40 late Wednesday night.

A warm front will life north across the area tonight allowing dew points (moisture) to surge into the low 60s. This will slowly destabilizing the atmosphere. If the cap (dry-air aloft) erodes, a few storms could develop off the dry line late tomorrow afternoon and evening. An isolated strong, possible severe, storm will be possible for areas west of I-44. The main threats for any storms that remain organized will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph with hail up to the size of quarters. For tomorrow, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. South winds at 10 to 20mph with wind gusts higher.

By Friday, extreme fire weather conditions will return west of the dry line with temperatures soaring into the mid 90s. Relative humidity will be as low as 10 percent with wind gusts up to 40mph. Whether or not the cap will break will be a big question. If it holds, it will limit storm coverage and many will stay dry Friday. However, if the cap breaks, storms will become severe at a moments notice. The best chance for any developing storms will be along and east of I-44.

A cold front moves in late Friday/east Saturday morning allowing for a mild and sunny start to the upcoming weekend. All locations will stay dry despite the frontal passage with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 80s. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

The cold front will slowly lift back north across Texoma bringing the chance for scattered-to-numerous showers and storms on Sunday. There still remains a lot of uncertainty on the severe weather potential for Sunday, but it is highly likely that we will see thunderstorms. Outside of showers/storms, look for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. North to south winds at 10 to 15mph.

Have a good day! -LW

