LATS celebrates Transit Week with community members

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) is being recognized during Transit Week.

Part of the recognition came in the form of the community coming together on Wednesday morning at the Farmer’s Market.

In addition to community leaders coming out to show their appreciation, the crowd learned about some advancements and training LATS employees receive when helping our visually impaired.

The Council of the Blind put together a little hands-on training today.

LATS employees wore masks over their eyes as they went through some obstacles to get the feel of what a visually impaired person deals with on a day to day basis.

Dana Young has been a LATS rider for three years now and is very grateful she no longer has to stress about how she’s going to get to work daily.

“I am visually impaired and so I can’t see you know, the bus sits up rather high,” Young said. “So their drivers always help me on or off the bus and let me know where the seats are and the seat belt so I can get buckled safely. And then when they let me off, they walk me up to the front door of where ever I am going and let me know where I am. And make sure I am okay before they leave.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

