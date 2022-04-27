Lawton-Ft. Sill community mourns long time educator Albert Johnson, Sr.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community is mourning the loss of long time educator, Albert Johnson, Sr.

Albert Johnson, Sr. served as an educator, coach and mentor in the Lawton-Fort Sill community for nearly 70 years, changing the lives of countless young people. He was pivotal in social changes in the area, including desegregation in the 1960s.

Johnson started his career as a teacher at Lawton Douglass School in 1951 after earning his teaching certificate from Langston University.

Rundell Edison learned from him as a teacher, and later became a fellow educator in the district.

Edison remembers when Johnson bravely pushed Lawton Public Schools to desegregate.

“At the time he did that, I knew, and he knew in his heart, that was going to be a hard decision because most people, I don’t care what people, where reluctant to doing that, but he knew the need,” Edison said. “He knew it needed to be done, so he took the bull by the horn and did it.”

Johnson went on to serve as a coach.

Dr. Cheryl Monts met him in 1963, when she wanted to play sports at Lawton High School, but they didn’t have basketball.

That’s when Johnson gave her the opportunity to play at Douglass.

“He’s a great person to remember where he came from and remember that his legacy will live on and on because those of us who know Mr. Johnson, loved Mr. Johnson and will remember Mr. Johnson and all the wonderful things he did for me and this community,” Monts said.

The educator participated in the Young Man’s Mentoring Program, where Devon Biggins met him.

Biggins said Johnson even helped him earn his driver’s license.

“Having Mr. Johnson in my life was so impactful,” Biggins said. “It was a missing link. I didn’t have a father and Mr. Johnson showed me what it was like to be a man and to have a man around. He showed me how to respect people and to hold myself to a high standard.”

LPS officials eventually promoted Johnson to deputy superintendent.

He was appointed to the State Board of Education in 1991 and inducted into the Oklahoma African-American Educators Hall of Fame in 2014.

“It’s just a situation where you’ve been influenced by things that he wanted to do and do right and see done and done right,” said friend Bob Williams.

His friends said they can’t think of a person who cares about community like Albert Johnson Senior.

“I’ve thought about it ever since his son called me and told me he passed and I cannot come up with a person because that was a special man,” Edison said. “He was put here, I think, to be special and now I don’t know who’s going to do that.”

LPS is renaming the professional development center at Douglass after Johnson.

Memorial services for Albert Johnson Senior are pending with Howard Harris Memorial Services in Lawton.

In a statement, the City of Lawton said, “The Lawton community has lost a triumphant community figure and leader, Albert Johnson, Sr. Mr. Johnson was an advocate for public education and human equity in our community. He was instrumental in the desegregation of Lawton’s public schools and was a trailblazer for not only Lawton’s African American community, but also the Lawton community as a whole. He had a deep desire to see his community do and be better, and he most certainly made a positive difference that will benefit generations to come. The City of Lawton offers its deepest condolences to the Johnson family and many citizens of Lawton who are mourning the community’s loss of Albert Johnson, Sr.”

